Vietnam’s rice exports to Africa continue to rise
Vietnam’s rice exports to Africa rose sharply in the first six months of 2020 and are expected to continue surging in the remainder of the year and in 2021, according to Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in Algeria Hoang Duc Nhuan.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Algiers (VNA) – Vietnam’s rice exports to Africa rose sharply in the first six months of 2020 and are expected to continue surging in the remainder of the year and in 2021, according to Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in Algeria Hoang Duc Nhuan.
Africa is one of the biggest rice importers in the world. Each year, the region imports about 12-13 million tonnes of rice. In 2019, Vietnam shipped rice worth nearly 630 million USD to 35 out of the total 55 African countries, including major markets such as Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Senegal, Mozambique, Cameroon, Gabon, Tanzania, and Egypt.
Notably in January-June, Vietnam exported 41,150 tonnes of rice with turnover of 14.58 million USD, up 28.5 times in volume and 19.5 times in value.
The Vietnamese Trade Office in Algeria, which is also in charge of Mali, Niger, Senegal and Gambia, has been updating adjustments in their trade policies and rice import regulations to promptly inform to the Ministry of Industry and Trade as well as introduce businesses opportunities for Vietnamese enterprises.
Besides rice, Vietnam could boost exports of other farm produce such as coffee, pepper, cashew nut, fruit and vegetable, confectionery, cereal and aquatic products, as well as industrial products such as garment-textile, footwear, computers, electronic products and spare parts.
Vice versa, Vietnam could continue purchasing raw materials with reasonable prices from the markets to serve the processing and producing sectors at home.
From mid-July to early August 2020, Mali, Niger and Senegal have re-opened some air and land routes after controlling the COVID-19 pandemic. This would help resume trade and investment exchanges with other countries, including Vietnam./.