Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Vietnam’s shooting team surpass set target The Vietnamese shooting team secured seven gold, six silver and four bronze medals at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), surpassing the target of 4-6 golds set out before the tournament.

Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Thailand take golds in singles badminton Badminton players from Thailand brought home golds in the men’s and women’s singles at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in Bac Giang province on May 22.

Culture - Sports New record, big stride of Vietnam’s sport Vietnam have wrapped up their SEA Games 31 run at the top of the medal table with 205 golds, including the much-anticipated one in the men’s football claimed on May 22 night.