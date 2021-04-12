Business Reference exchange rate up 4 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,218 VND per USD on April 12, up 4 VND from the last working day of previous week (April 9).

Infographic Q1 trade surplus exceeds 2 billion USD Vietnam's export turnover increased 22 percent to reach 77.34 billion USD in the first quarter of 2021, while the trade surplus was estimated at 2.03 billion USD.

Da Nang to develop international finance centre The People's Committee of central Dang Nang city and the Import-Export Pan Pacific Group (IPPG) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the development of an international and regional finance centre to attract investors in the future.