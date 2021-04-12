Vietnam’s seaport system has eight more terminals
Eight terminals have been added to the list of those at seaports in Vietnam, raising the total to 286.
A container ship docks at a terminal in Ba Ria - Vung Tau province (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Eight terminals have been added to the list of those at seaports in Vietnam, raising the total to 286.
Among the newly added terminals, four are part of Vung Tau Seaport in the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau, according to the list recently released by the Ministry of Transport.
The seaports of Hai Phong, Khanh Hoa, Dong Nai, and HCM City have one new terminal each.
At present, some seaport areas accommodating many terminals include Hai Phong (50 terminals); Vung Tau (46); Ho Chi Minh City (42); Can Tho (21); Dong Nai (18); Khanh Hoa (16); Quang Ninh (13); Da Nang (eight); Nghi Son, Nghe An, and Dung Quat (seven each); and Ha Tinh and Binh Thuan (six each).
The Vietnam Maritime Administration said with a terminal system spreading from the north to the south, Vietnamese seaports have been well-functioning as goods trading hubs amid the country’s intensive integration into the world.
Every year, seaports nationwide serve about 120,000 vessel arrivals and record growth of nearly 16 percent in cargo throughput. They handled 692 million tonnes of goods in 2020./.