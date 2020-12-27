Travel Quang Ninh holds Ao dai festival to promote tourism Stories about heritages in the northern province of Quang Ninh were told through a show of 17 collections of Ao dai (traditional Vietnamese long dress) at Quang Ninh 2020 Ao dai festival organised in Cam Pha city on December 26.

Society Pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem lake extended The pilot extension of the walking streets around the iconic Hoan Kiem lake downtown Hanoi is schedule to begin on December 25, Hoan Kiem district authorities has said.

Travel Ba Ria – Vung Tau actively promotes connection for tourism development A seminar to promote tourism cooperation between the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau with a number of localities nationwide took place in the locality on December 24.

Travel Domestic tours expected to surge for Tet holiday With the third outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic under control, the demand for domestic tours during the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday is expected to rise in the next few weeks, according to travel agencies.