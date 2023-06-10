Politics Vietnam treasures friendship, comprehensive cooperation with Czech Republic: FM Vietnam always attaches importance to promoting the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with the Czech Republic, and wishes to further expand cooperation with the country across fields, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son has said.

Politics 16th working day of 15th NA’s fifth session The National Assembly (NA) on June 9 continued the 16th working day of its fifth sitting under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics President chairs first session of reform think tank The steering committee for summarising some theoretical and practical issues on Vietnam’s socialist-oriented Doi Moi (reform) in the past four decades convened its first session in Hanoi on June 9 under the chair of President Vo Van Thuong.

Politics Party official receives Indian party delegation Politburo member and permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Truong Thi Mai hosted a reception in Hanoi on June 9 for a high-level delegation of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) led by its General Secretary Sitaram Yechury.