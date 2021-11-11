Culture - Sports Techcombank HCM City Marathon rescheduled for 2022 The 5th Techcombank Ho Chi Minh City International Marathon, which was due to be held on December 12, will be delayed until December 11, 2022.

Culture - Sports Winners of online book introduction contest honoured An award ceremony of the online book introduction contest “The Book I Love” was held at the Ho Chi Minh Museum in Hanoi on November 10, with 56 excellent entries receiving certificates from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.