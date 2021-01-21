At the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Google Arts & Culture on January 21 announced the Wonders of Vietnam project on online platform to honour the country’s natural landscapes, tangible and intangible heritages recognised by the UNESCO.

The project is a joint effort among the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the departments of tourism of Da Nang city, Quang Nam, Thua Thien-Hue and Quang Binh provinces to popularise Vietnam’s beauty to the world.

It features 35 exhibitions with 1,369 photos, panorama pictures and videos in both Vietnamese and English languages. Photographer Tran Tuan Viet, winner of the National Geographic Awards, supplied more than 1,000 photos to the project.

Google also advertised the project on international channels, from the Google Arts & Culture website to its social media page and Youtube.

Hoi An lantern festival (Photo: Google Arts & Culture)



Speaking at the project announcement ceremony, Google Vice President for Public Policy and Government Relations for the Asia Pacific region Ted Osius said the project is an important part of Google’s comprehensive support for Vietnam’s tourism sector. He said he hopes the online exhibitions will help raise public awareness about the preservation of relic sites in areas recently hit by floods.



Director General of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourisms Nguyen Trung Khanh suggested Google continue cooperating with local travel agencies and museums to expand the project, thus introducing more Vietnamese destinations and other culture-art products.

In the near future, joint campaigns between Vietnam’s tourism sector and Google will continue to be rolled out, contributing to digital transformation in the country, he said./.

