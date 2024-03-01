Vietnam-Singapore Alliance Cup to feature top golfers, pushing golf tourism
The Vietnam-Singapore Alliance Cup 2024 will feature top golfers from the two countries when it tees off later this month in Da Nang City.
Vietnamese top golfer Tran Le Duy Nhat will take part in the Vietnam-Singapore Alliance Cup 2024 on March 27-27 in Da Nang. (Photo of organisers)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - The Vietnam-Singapore Alliance Cup 2024 will feature top golfers from the two countries when it tees off later this month in Da Nang City.
The event is one of the activities taking to celebrate the 51 years (1973-2024) of cooperation and development between the two countries, which has become increasingly reliable and sustainable.
Beyond economic, cultural and social cooperation and development, both countries frequently engage in sports exchanges. The Alliance Cup is to bridge the gap between the two nations in golf.
With the message "Linking Golf Destinations", the event will be held on March 27-27 at the Legend Danang Golf Resort which is the most beautiful golf course in Vietnam, designed by golf legends Greg Norman and Jack Nicklaus.
Covering an area of 150ha with 18 holes, the course boasts a stunning location overlooking Non Nuoc beach – one of the most beautiful beaches on the planet voted by Forbes.
The course, with the most beautiful Par 3 in Vietnam, offers a unique experience with wooden retaining walls running along the tees, fairways, and greens.
Combining the style of Scottish links courses with the ambiance of Australian sandbelt courses, the golf course was listed among the top 15 golf courses worldwide by Golf Magazine in 2010 and has received numerous other prestigious awards.
The tournament in its second edition will follow a team match-play format with Fourball, Foursomes, and Singles Matches. The team with the highest points accumulated throughout the matches will be crowned the overall winner.
Golfers will have the opportunity to interact, learn, and compete together, fostering unity and friendship in the golfing community.
The tournament's message also signifies the commitment of both nations to develop golf tourism and build a strong, cohesive golfing community.
After the Cup, participants will take part in a city tour visiting famous destinations such as Hoi An Ancient Town and Ba Na Hills where local specialties and cultural experiences will be introduced to either host and visiting golfers.
Golf Tourism Promoted
Golf tourism has become increasingly popular in Vietnam in recent years.
According to data from Golf Coast Vietnam, the average golf participation rate among members of the consortium of seven courses in Hue, Da Nang and Quang Nam ranged from 19-24% in 2023, indicating a significant increase in golf tourism.
With the development of golf resort real estate, golfers seek not only diverse courses but also immersion in green living spaces and premium accommodation services.
In addition to these courses, localities across Vietnam have continuously enhanced their golf tourism services, attracting a large number of tourists annually.
Singapore is also a promising golf tourism destination, boasting beautiful golf courses and being dubbed the "Golf Capital of Asia". It is a top choice for golf tourists in Asia, offering golf experiences alongside scenic views and local cuisine.
The Alliance Cup 2024 is an opportunity to promote golf tourism and introduce interesting tourist destinations, beautiful landscapes, culture, cuisine and people of Vietnam to international friends.
The Cup was first organised in 2023 at the Tan Son Nhat Golf Course in Ho Chi Minh City, receiving high acclaim from participants and leaving a significant impact on both nations.The host team clinched the championship trophy.
The tournament is jointly organised by the Vietnam Golf Association (VGA), Singapore Professional Golfers' Association and VG Events.
VG Events (under the VG Corp conglomerate) is currently the most professional golf event organiser in Vietnam. It is responsible for events under the Asian Development Tour system in the country, the VGA Tour professional circuit, and the Vietnam Amateur Series./.