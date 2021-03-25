Politics Nomination of candidates for upcoming elections completed: Official The nomination of candidates for the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure has been completed, Chief of the National Election Council (NEC)’s Office Nguyen Hanh Phuc told the 14th NA’s 11th session in Hanoi on March 25.

Politics Court, procuracy sectors present working reports The 14th National Assembly listened to working reports of the Supreme People’s Court and the Supreme People’s Procuracy for the 2016-2021 tenure and a report examining them during a plenary session in Hanoi on March 25, as part of its ongoing 11th session.

Politics Hanoi’s cooperative ties with Italian localities enhanced: Official Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hanoi Chu Ngoc Anh has said that cooperative relations between the capital city and Italian localities have been strengthened.

Politics Vietnamese, Chilean leaders exchange congratulatory messages Vietnamese Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong and Chilean President Sebastián Piñera Echenique on March 24 exchanged their messages of congratulations on the occasion of the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries (March 25, 1971-2021).