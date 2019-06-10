Participants of the conference pose for a group photo (Photo: VNA)

– A total of 300 Vietnamese and American scholars are attending in the Vietnam-USA Joint Mathematical Meeting opened in Quy Nhon city, the central province of Binh Dinh, on June 10.Co-organised by the Meet Vietnam Association and Vietnam Institute for Advanced Study in Mathematics (VIASM), the four-day conference is chaired by Prof Ngo Bao Chau, who represents the VIASM and University of Chicago, and Prof Brian D. Boe from the University of Georgia.Chau said the event aims to introduce research outcomes and new approaches in different math areas, adding that it is an opportunity for boosting cooperation between Vietnamese and US mathematics communities.The meeting includes plenary and special sessions. Young researchers will also join the discussion with 30 reports. - VNA