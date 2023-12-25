Politics State leader requests courts be true source of support for people President Vo Van Thuong, head of the Central Steering Committee for Judicial Reform, attended a national conference held in central Da Nang city on December 24 to launch tasks for the court sector in 2024.

Politics First Resident Papal Representative in Vietnam appointed Archbishop Marek Zalewski has been appointed by Pope Francis as the first Resident Papal Representative in Vietnam, the Holy See announced on December 23.

Politics President attends Quang Ngai Master Plan announcement President Vo Van Thuong attended a ceremony to announce the Master Plan of the central-coastal province of Quang Ngai for 2021 - 2030, with a vision to 2050, on December 24 as part of his working trip to the locality.

Politics Condolences extended to Czech Republic over university shooting President Vo Van Thuong on December 23 sent a message of condolences to President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel over the December 21 shooting at Charles University in Prague that claimed many lives and left many wounded.