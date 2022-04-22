Travel Da Nang presents free SIM cards to foreign visitors International tourists to Da Nang will be presented with Vinaphone 4G data SIM cards upon arrival at the airport as part of the central city’s “Enjoy Danang” programme that aims to offer 50,000 free SIM cards to foreign visitors from April to June.

Travel 📝 OP-ED: Vietnam’s tourism sector bouncing back after reopening Vietnam reopened to international tourists on March 15, and since then the sector has witnessed a large number of visitors arriving in localities nationwide thanks to a wide range of promotions.

Videos Detailed entry requirements for international visitors to Vietnam The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has issued a document on its plan to reopen the tourism sector in the new normal.

Travel "Light up Da Nang” to spotlight central city’s nightlife Street art performances themed “Light up Da Nang” will be held at Bach Dang Square in the central city of Da Nang on April 22 and April 29 as part of activities to restore tourism development in the locality.