Viettel posts 11.5 billion USD in 2020 revenue
The military-run telecommunication group Viettel posed revenue of over 264 trillion VND (11.48 billion USD) in 2020, up 4.4 percent against the previous year and exceeding its yearly plan by 2.4 percent.
Its pre-tax profit reached 39.8 trillion VND, a year-on-year rise of 4.1 percent, fulfilling 103.9 percent of the yearly plan.
In the telecommunication field, 10 investment markets of Viettel abroad saw significant growths in revenue and profit, sending home nearly 333 million USD.
In the domestic market, the group’s mobile service still led the market with a share of 54.2 percent.
Viettel also piloted the provision of 5G services in the country.
These outcomes made the group the number one brand in Southeast Asia last year and the ninth in Asia with a valuation of 5.8 billion USD, according to a Brand Finance report./.