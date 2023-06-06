Culture - Sports Dong Ho painting – art of daily life For centuries, Dong Ho paintings were used as precious decorations to celebrate the Tet festival. People bought the paintings to hang on their walls for a year, which are then replaced with new ones for the next New Year. Dong Ho painting was inscribed in the list of national intangible cultural heritage in December 2012.

Culture - Sports Vietnam athletes claim more Paralympic golds in swimming Vietnamese swimmers on June 5 won six gold medals and set more new records at the 12th ASEAN Paralympic Games taking place in Cambodia.

Culture - Sports Head coach Philippe Troussier to provide ample opportunities to players Head coach Philippe Troussier said he plans to select 34 players for the national men’s football team and 24 others for the men’s U23 team from a list of 100 players, for training this month.

Culture - Sports Summit discusses measures to develop sport economy Sport officials, experts and business people shared their opinions and experiences concerning to sport economic management and development of Vietnam at the Vietnam Sport Economy Summit 2023 on June 3 in Hanoi.