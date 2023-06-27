Business Efforts to simplify business regulations must be enhanced: Gov't The Government Office said that efforts must be enhanced to further simplify business regulations and create a favourable environment for enterprises.

Business Producers advised to improve quality of products to fully tap Chinese market China spent 805 million USD on importing vegetables and fruits from Vietnam in the first four months of 2023, up 29% year-on-year, according to the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetables Association (Vinafruit).