Viglacera’s autoclaved aerated concrete products exported to Australia
Viglacera Corporation JSC, a leading real estate and building materials group in Vietnam, announced that it has exported the first batch of Viglacera-branded Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) and Autoclaved Lightweight Concrete (ALC) panels to Australia.
Australia is a promising market but it is also known for being demanding and highly competitive with strict quality requirements. Therefore, the successful export of (AAC/ALC) products has reaffirmed Viglacera’s prestige.
In 2023, Viglacera’s AAC products received certification for green building products and materials by Singapore Green Building Council (SGBC), meeting international standards to be used for environmentally friendly buildings.
Viglacera signed strategic contracts with partners who are construction contractors and distributors in Australia to provide AAC products for many key projects in big cities, the firm said.
According to Viglacera, Australian customers set a series of high standards for quality, and these standards are supported by consumer protection regulations in all states. Importers and retailers in the country always comply with these regulations and will not accept products that do not meet quality standards.
As a pioneer in producing new construction material products, and researching to develop green and environmentally friendly materials, Viglacera has been exporting “Made in Vietnam” construction materials to more than 40 countries around the world.
The firm’s key products such as construction glass, ceramic tile, sanitary ware, panels, AAC bricks have conquered not only consumers in the domestic market but also those in demanding markets such as Japan, the US, and Europe./.