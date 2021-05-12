Business Construction companies report lower profits due to COVID-19 Several construction firms have reported a drop in profits in the first quarter of this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and rising material prices.

Business Reference exchange rate up 4 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,149 VND per USD on May 12, up 4 VND from the previous day.

Business Ministry to actively build price management scenarios The Ministry of Finance (MoF)'s Price Management Department will actively set up scenarios for managing prices of essential goods according to the market performance, but still ensuring inflation control as targeted, said director of the department Nguyen Anh Tuan.