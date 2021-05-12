VinFast car sales up 16.6 percent in April
Vietnamese automaker VinFast on May 12 reported that it sold 2,717 units of various kinds in April, up 16.6 percent month-on-month.
Illustrative image (Photo: VinFast)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese automaker VinFast on May 12 reported that it sold 2,717 units of various kinds in April, up 16.6 percent month-on-month.
Amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, VinFast still made solid strides on the domestic market.
The small-sized hatchback model Fadil remained the best seller with 1,559 units being sold, up 18.8 percent. Meanwhile, the sedan model Lux A2.0 and SUV model Lux SA2.0 grew stably, with 627 and 531 vehicles delivered to customers, respectively.
In the first four months of 2021, VinFast sold 9,566 units to customers, including 5,707 Fadil, 2,085 Lux A2.0 and 1,774 Lux SA2.0.
The company is stepping up research and production of smart electric cars VF e34, e35 and e36. The first model VF e34 is scheduled to be put up for sale in November at the starting price of 690 million VND (30,000 USD).
Those who make a deposit for the model between now and June 30 could purchase it at 590 million VND and get a free-of-charge battery lease for one year./.