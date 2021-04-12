Business Vietnam’s motorbike sales down over 4 percent in Q1 The Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA) announced on April 12 that its five members sold 701,454 units in the first quarter, down 4.05 percent year-on-year.

Business Petrol prices slightly drop in latest review The retail prices of petrol dropped from 16:30 on April 12, the ministries of industry and trade and finance announced.

Business FLC Group expects over 660 million USD in consolidated revenue this year The FLC Group Joint Stock Company hopes to record more than 15.25 trillion VND (661.44 million USD) in consolidated revenue this year, the shareholders’ meeting held in Hanoi on April 12 heard.