VinFast’s car sales top 2,330 vehicles in March
VinFast Trading and Production LLC, a subsidiary of Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup, sold a total 2,330 cars in March, including 1,312 Fadil, 548 Lux A2.0 and 470 Lux SA2.0, the firm announced on April 12.
The first electric cars will be delivered to customers in November. (Photo: VinFast)
The number of VinFast vehicles handed over to customers in the month expanded 35.6 percent from the previous month, of which deliveries of Lux A2.0 and Lux SA2.0 models surged 59.8 percent and 64.9 percent, respectively.
VinFast Fadil continued to be favoured by the customers, with 1,312 units handed over in the month, or 20.4 percent higher than February. The Vietnamese carmaker is promoting manufacturing of this model to meet domestic demands.
By the end of Quarter 1, VinFast handed over a total 6,849 cars.
On March 24, the company opened for sale its first electric car VF e34, priced 690 million VND (29,930 USD). In particular, pioneering customers with successful orders until June 30 will be offered a preferential price of 590 million VND, and one year free of battery subscription.
After only 12 hours, VinFast received 3,692 pre-orders for VF e34. The first electric cars will be delivered to customers in November, with 10-year warranty policy.
The company also provides free 24/7 rescue service during the warranty period, and free parking for six hours at all Vincom and Vinhomes facilities nationwide./.