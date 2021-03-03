VinFast partners with Taiwanese firm in producing solid-state batteries
Vietnamese automaker VinFast has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on strategic cooperation with ProLogium Technology Co. from Taiwan (China) regarding solid-state battery production in Vietnam.
The two companies will establish a joint venture with the right to use ProLogium’s patents to manufacture solid-state batteries for electric cars in the country.
The joint venture is permitted to use the MAB MAB (Multi-Axis Bipolar ) technology from ProLogium to produce CIM/CIP solid-state battery packs.
This is a strategic step for VinFast in mastering battery technology for electric vehicles, laying a foundation for its research and development of smart and advanced electric vehicles in the future.
The use of solid-state batteries will help VinFast electric cars go longer distances, reduce charging time, and increase the total number of times they can be charged.
ProLogium is a leading maker of solid-state lithium battery technology and in 2017 became the first in the world to have a line for testing solid-state battery technology for automotive applications.
The partnership with ProLogium is part of VinFast’s roadmap to becoming a global smart electric automobile brand.
It previously announced three new self-driving electric vehicles using AI and other outstanding smart features: VF31, VF32, and VF33.
The company is installing charging stations around the country, with the goal of having over 40,000 for electric motorcycles and cars by the end of this year./.