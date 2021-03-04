Business Reference exchange rate down 9 VND on March 4 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,152 VND per USD on March 4, down 9 VND from the previous day.

Business Banks pushing online transactions Many people around Vietnam are deciding to open a deposit account after the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday. Amid the complex developments of COVID-19, banks have introduced a range of promotional programmes to encourage customers to conduct transactions online.

Business PM asks for prompt solutions to ineffective, stagnant industry-trade projects Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a meeting of standing Cabinet members in Hanoi on March 3 to seek solutions to stagnant and ineffective projects of the industry and trade sector.

Business Vietnam, Slovenia eye cooperation potential in mechanical engineering Vietnam and Slovenia boast high potential of cooperation in manufacturing agro-forestry-fisheries machineries and equipment – an area of Slovenia’s strength and Vietnam’s demand, said Vu Ba Phu, head of the Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, at a recent online Vietnam-Slovenia business exchange.