Vinfast seeks excellent designs for its global showrooms
Vinfast is seeking excellent designs for its global showrooms. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam Design Association – HCM City has launched the “VinFast Global Showroom Design Competition 2021” to find the most outstanding design idea for VinFast’s global showrooms.
The contest, which offers cash prizes worth more than 60,000 USD, seeks outstanding showroom design ideas that can represent the carmaker’s vision and core values.
Contestants are required to send their entries in 3D design with three main items: exterior architectural space with an area of 30m by 20m, a standard car showroom with a minimum area of 10m by 7m and a creative zone also the same size.
The deadline for submitting entries is February 25.
The most unique and impressive entries will be displayed at Times Square, New York, US, in April.
There will be one first prize worth 40,000 USD, three second prizes worth 3,000 USD each, five third prizes worth 1,000 USD each and 41 consolation prizes worth 200 USD each.
The winners will also have the opportunity to work with VinFast.
VinFast, a subsidiary of Vingroup, one of Asia's leading conglomerates, is Vietnam’s only indigenous car brand, and currently makes the Lux SA2.0, Lux A2.0 and Fadil.
It has researched and developed the first three-level 3-4 Autonomous Smart EV models with 30 smart features, underlining its vision to become a global smart electric mobility company./.