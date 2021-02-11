Business 2021 GDP to grow 6.72 pct. in optimistic scenario: NCIF The National Centre for Socio-Economic Information and Forecasting (NCIF) has released a forecast on Vietnam’s economic performance in 2021, with GDP growth of 6.72 percent and an average consumer price index (CPI) of 4.2 percent under an optimistic scenario.

Business Vietnam gains cassava export growth in 2020 Vietnam gained growth in the export of cassava chips and cassava-made products in 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Department of Agricultural Product Processing and Market Development.

Business Ministry imposes anti-dumping tax on sugar from Thailand The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MoIT) has decided to levy a temporary anti-dumping tax of 33.88 percent on sugar imported from Thailand.

Business Silver lining found in investment channel risk this year Investors are pinning their hopes on different investment channels this year despite the many difficulties and risks brought about by COVID-19, analysts have said.