Vinh Phuc moves towards sustainable population development
Vinh Phuc moves towards sustainable population development. - Ilustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Vinh Phuc (VNA) - The northern province of Vinh Phuc plans to have its entire population managed by the national population database system.
Under the province’s population strategy in the 2021-2025 period, it will provide health insurance and offer medical examinations and treatment to all elderly people at home and in healthcare facilities.
Vinh Phuc aims to maintain a reasonable age structure, with the ratio of children under 15 years old to be 23.5 percent and people aged 65 and over to be 9 percent.
It will bring the fertility rate closer to the replacement fertility level, increase the rate of women of reproductive age having convenient access to modern contraception and support in reproductive health to 95 percent, and halve the number of unwanted pregnancies.
The province aims to have 70 percent of young men and women obtaining health advice and check-ups before marriage, 50 percent of pregnant women being screened for at least four of the most common birth defects, and 70 percent of new-born babies being screened for at least the five most common congenital diseases.
It expects to see life expectancy of 75 years, while the urban population rate is to stand at 50 percent of the total.
The province is working to fully tap into its “golden population structure”, adapt to population aging, and improve quality of the population, thus contributing to its socio-economic development.
To reach these targets, provincial authorities will focus on improving mechanisms, policies, and laws on population, and bolstering the quality of population-related services.
It also has policies to encourage organisations, businesses, individuals, and production and distribution establishments to provide population-related services./.