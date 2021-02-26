Society Australian-funded course helps improve social work for abused women, children More than 30 consultants and social workers, on February 26, began a three-day Australian-funded course that helps them improve their work toward abused women and children during the current time of pandemic.

Society Ca Mau: Nam Can crab, U Minh Hot Pot named among Vietnam’s Top 100 specialties A species of crab in Nam Can district and a fish sauce hot pot in the U Minh Forest in the southernmost province of Ca Mau have been listed among the Top 100 specialties in Vietnam in 2020-2021 by the Vietnam Record Organisation (Vietkings).

Society Former vice chairman of HCM City to appear in court A first-instance trial of former leaders and officials of the HCM City People’s Committee will open on March 15 and last for five days.