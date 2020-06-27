Vinh Phuc province promises impressive summer for tourists
A dancing performance at the opening ceremony of Vinh Phuc's travel season (Photo: VNA)
Vinh Phuc (VNA) – A wide range of special cultural and tourism activities are awaiting travellers in the northern province of Vinh Phuc this summer.
At a ceremony kicking off the local travel season on June 25, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Vu Chi Giang said this was an important event as part of the National Tourism Year 2020 and the “Vietnamese people travel in Vietnam” campaign, launched by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, to stimulate domestic travel demand in the “new normal” context after the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the province’s travel season this year, visitors will have chances to visit the traditional snake farming village of Vinh Son, Ha Pagoda, the Temple of Literature, and many other famous destinations.
They can also taste local specialities at the culinary festival organised by the Vinh Phuc restaurants’ association or enjoy folk music like “cheo”, “xam” and “van” singing.
Organisers believe that this will also be an opportunity for Vinh Phuc to boost cultural and tourism cooperation with other localities in Vietnam, thus helping to promote the province as a safe, attractive, civilised and friendly destination.
Vinh Phuc, home to a number of renowned tourist sites like Tam Dao, Tay Thien and Dai Lai, has recorded breakthroughs in tourism development over the past years.
Tourist arrivals here grew by 15 percent annually between 2015 and 2018, and exceeded 6.2 million in 2019, earning the province 1.92 trillion VND (82.6 million USD) in tourism revenue./.