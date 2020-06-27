Travel Quang Ninh focusing on tourism safety The People’s Committee of Quang Ninh province has directed departments and localities to implement measures to ensure a safe tourism environment during its tourism promotion programme.

Travel Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa unveil new heritage tour Thanh Hoa and Ninh Binh provinces held a ceremony on June 25 in the former’s Sam Son city to launch a brand-new tour linking heritage sites in both localities.

Business Domestic air travel sees full recovery post-COVID-19 Noi Bai International Airport has reported full recovery of domestic flights compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic as travel demand is increasing following stimulus efforts by the Government and airlines.

Travel Hanoi aims to receive 11 million domestic tourists in H2 Hanoi has set itself a target to welcome about 11 million domestic tourists by the end of 2020, according the city’s tourism sector.