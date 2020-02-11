Vinh Tuy bridge’s second phase project approved
An overview of Vinh Tuy Bridge 1. (Photo: news.zing.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has approved the second-phase construction of Vinh Tuy bridge spanning Hong (Red) River in Hanoi with investment of more than 2.54 trillion (109 million USD) sourced from the city’s budget.
The project aims to complete the Belt Road No 2 of the capital city and promote linkage between two banks of the river, as well as connect the city centre with the city’s north and northeast.
Construction on the reinforced concrete bridge will start this year from the intersection of Tran Quang Khai-Nguyen Khoai-Minh Khai streets in Hai Ba Trung district and end at the crossroads of Long Bien and Thach Ban streets in Long Bien district.
It will cover more than 3.5km in length and 19.25m in width with four lanes.
The second Vinh Tuy bridge will have the same shape as the first one. The centre of the second bridge will be 21.25m from the centre of the current one to downstream Hong River.
Once completed in 2022, the new bridge is expected to create favourable conditions for socio-economic development of Hai Ba Trung, Long Bien districts and the whole city.
The Vinh Tuy Bridge 1 started construction in 2005 and was open to traffic in 2010 as one of the major construction projects to celebrate the 1,000th anniversary of Thang Long-Hanoi.
The bridge, financed by the city’s budget, had total investment capital of 3.5 trillion VND (150.5 million USD).
It spans over 5.8km in length, including 3.7km crossing the river. /.