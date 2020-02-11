Business SBV removes foreign ownership limit in payment firms The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has announced it would remove regulations limiting foreign ownership in local intermediary payment firms from its draft Decree No 101.

Business Banks assist firms affected by nCoV outbreak In response to the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV)’s appeal, a number of credit institutions have announced plans to support businesses affected by the novel coronavirus (nCoV) epidemic.

Business Domestic consumption of farm produce needs to be promoted Local authorities and businesses are making efforts to promote domestic consumption of agricultural products, which are piling up due to the impact of novel coronavirus outbreaks in China.