FIFA Women's World Cup Trophy (Photo:VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The VMG Media Joint Stock Company (VMG Media) on May 25 announced that it has officially acquired the media copyright for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.



VMG Media and the Vietnam National Assembly Television have reached an agreement on broadcasting the matches of the tournament.



This means football fans in Vietnam will be able to follow the journey of the Vietnamese women's football team in the international playground.





The VMG Media Joint Stock Company (VMG Media) on May 25 announces that it has officially acquired the media copyright for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023. (Photo:vov.vn)

This is the first time Vietnam has won a ticket to the final round of FIFA Women’s World Cup. It is one of the six representatives of Asia participating in the tournament.



In the group stage, the Vietnamese national women's football team will play the world defending champions - the US team - on July 22, Portugal on July 27, and the Netherlands on August 1, in New Zealand./.