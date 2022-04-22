Society WB-funded project to upgrade southern waterway logistics corridors The Ministry of Transport has submitted to the Prime Minister a proposal on investment policy for a project on developing inland waterway and logistics corridors in southern Vietnam.

Society Vietnam Social Security, WB promote cooperation in social, health insurance Director-General of the Vietnam Social Security (VSS) Nguyen The Manh asked the World Bank (WB) to help the agency further improve the quality and effectiveness of its social and health insurance services during his meeting with WB Country Director for Vietnam Carolyn Turk in Hanoi on April 21.

Society Emulation movement launched among peacekeeping officers The Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations on April 21 hosted a ceremony to launch an emulation movement among the staff of the first engineering team and the level-2 field hospital No. 4 before they are deployed to the UN peacekeeping mission.