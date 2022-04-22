VNA Press Awards 2021 honour journalists
Winners of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Press Awards 2021 were commended at a ceremony held at the agency’s headquarters in Hanoi on April 22.
VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang (first, left) and Standing Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists' Association Nguyen Duc Loi (first, right) present Prize A to winners. (Photo: VNA)
Among the nearly 290 entries, seven were granted Prize A, while 15 were presented with Prize B, 22 with Prize C, and 27 with consolation prizes. Six other outstanding entries were also praised.
The VNA Press Awards 2021 saw the first time infographics officially became a main category. Besides, first-ever specialised prizes were also awarded to impressive entries in new types of media such as podcasts and social media.
The Press Awards 2021 marked a new stride for the VNA and its reporters and editors, who have kept up with the development of domestic and international media, affirming the VNA’s key role as the official multimedia press agency in Vietnam.
Congratulating the winners, VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang thanked all the staff for their dedications throughout 2021, a year full of major events, global changes, and difficulties caused by the pandemic.
The Press Awards not only honoured their contributions, but also reflected the VNA’s tradition and strength with talented, enthusiastic, and responsible journalists, she noted.
She took this occasion to launch the VNA Press Awards 2022./.