VNA wins A prize of 2020 "Golden Hammer & Sickle" award
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong presides over the national cadres conference to discuss the COVID-19 fight on April 23, 2020. Earlier, on March 30, 2020, he issued a call for compatriots, comrades and soldiers nationwide and overseas Vietnamese to stay united in their will and actions in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and effectively to implement the guidelines of the Party and State, the direction of the Government and the Prime Minister to ensure the victory of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc visits and checks the COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control implemented by the Ministry of Defense on the afternoon of March 22, 2020. (Photo: VNA)
Soldiers of the Defence Ministry’s arm of chemical warfare disinfect the whole Bach Mai Hospital, an outbreak hotspot with dozens of COVID-19 patients, on the evening of March 28. (Photo: VNA)
A medical staff checks the health of international tourists at a quarantine site in Thanh Nhan Hospital, Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
Flight VN68 lands at Van Don International Airport, Quang Ninh province at 05h04 on Febuary 10, 2020, bringing more than 30 Vietnamese citizens back from Wuhan, China. Vietnam is the first country to bring back its citizens from the epidemic epicentre. (Photo: VNA)
A doctor checks the health of a COVID-19 patient being treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases, No.2, Dong Anh district, Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
People wait for SARS-COV2 tests at Long Bien Market, Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
Health staff take samples for testing for people in Ha Loi village (Me Linh commune, Me Linh district, Hanoi), where more than 10,000 people are isolated as soon as there is a suspected COVID-19 infected case. Thanks to the swift quarantine measures, Vietnamese localities have been successful controlling the epidemic. (Photo: VNA).
Children in Truc Bach street, Ba Dinh district (Hanoi), celebrate the finish of the social distancing period. (Photo: VNA)