Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong presides over the national cadres conference to discuss the COVID-19 fight on April 23, 2020. Earlier, on March 30, 2020, he issued a call for compatriots, comrades and soldiers nationwide and overseas Vietnamese to stay united in their will and actions in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and effectively to implement the guidelines of the Party and State, the direction of the Government and the Prime Minister to ensure the victory of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: VNA)