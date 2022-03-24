VNA, Yonhap to hold photo exhibition celebrating Vietnam-RoK diplomatic ties
The Yonhap News Agency of the Republic of Korea (RoK) said on March 24 that it will coordinate with the National Museum of Korean Contemporary History and the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) to hold a photo exhibition in Seoul next week to celebrate the 30th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.
Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (left) and Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Park Byeong-Seug. (Photo: VNA)Seoul (VNA) – The Yonhap News Agency of the Republic of Korea (RoK) said on March 24 that it will coordinate with the National Museum of Korean Contemporary History and the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) to hold a photo exhibition in Seoul next week to celebrate the 30th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.
The press photo exhibition will take place at the museum in central Seoul from March 31 to May 5.
The exhibition will feature 86 photos by journalists of the two news agencies, graphic materials showing the 30-year history of the diplomatic ties and videos containing information on the two countries.
Admission is free, and the museum is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day.
The press exhibition will also be available online for those who cannot visit the museum amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The metaverse, broadly defined as a three-dimensional virtual space where people can interact, was used to reproduce the exhibition venue.
Visitors can connect to the metaverse platform separately created for the event by clicking on banners posted on the homepages of Yonhap News and the museum.
The event is co-sponsored by the RoK's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Vietnamese Embassy in Seoul.
The opening ceremony on March 31 is expected to be attended by RoK lawmakers, government officials and Vietnamese Ambassador to the RoK Nguyen Vu Tung, among others.
"We hope this exhibition will contribute to the development of bilateral relations and enhancing exchanges of peoples, as the two countries have been developing cooperative relations in various fields, such as economy, culture and society, since they forged their diplomatic ties in 1992," said Seong Ghi-hong, CEO and President of the Yonhap News Agency.
The exhibition will also be held in the Vietnamese capital city of Hanoi in December./.