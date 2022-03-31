Culture - Sports Vietnamese men expected to move up two places in FIFA ranking after drawing Japan The national men’s football team of Vietnam is expected to move up two spots in the FIFA rankings after the 1-1 draw match with Japan as part of the final round of World Cup 2022 qualifiers on March 29.

Culture - Sports Cao Bang province has two new national relic sites The former base of Radio The Voice of Vietnam (VOV) at Nguom Chieng Cave and the scenic landscape of “Mat than nui” (Mountain God’s Eye) in Trung Khanh district, the northern province of Cao Bang, have been listed as national relic sites.