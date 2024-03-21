Politics Vice State President now Acting President Mme. Vo Thi Anh Xuan, Vice State President, assumes the position of Acting President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam from March 21, 2024, until the National Assembly elects a new President, an announcement of the National Assembly (NA)’s Standing Committee read.

Politics Vietnam pledges to continue contributing to UNESCO’s common affairs Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc attended the 219th session of the UNESCO’s Executive Board in Paris on March 18 and 19, during which the Vietnamese representative affirmed that Vietnam always highly evaluates multilateral cooperation and UNESCO’s role, and pledges to continue to make active and positive contributions to the organisation’s common affairs.

Politics South Sudan wants to promote multifaceted cooperation with Vietnam: President Vietnamese Ambassador to Egypt and South Sudan Nguyen Huy Dung on March 20 presented the Vietnamese President's credentials to President of South Sudan Salvar Kiir Mayardit.

Politics Vietnam contributing to realising objectives of Francophone Community: Deputy FM Vietnam will continue contributing to realising the three key objectives of the Strategic Framework on Francophone Community Cooperation for the 2023-2030 period, said Deputy Foreign Minister Do Hung Viet.