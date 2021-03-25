Health Delivery of first COVID-19 vaccine shipment from COVAX Facility delayed The first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines from the COVAX Facility cannot be delivered to Vietnam as planned in late March as producers are expanding and optimising production process, the Ministry of Health’s Department of Preventive Medicine has said.

Health Vietnam defeats COVID-19, ends TB “Vietnam defeats COVID, ends Tuberculosis” is the main theme set by the National Programme against Tuberculosis (TB) in response to the World TB Day 2021 (March 24).

Health PM urges safe, prompt COVID-19 vaccination It is necessary to conduct proper and timely COVID-19 vaccination to ensure safety, towards the vaccination for the whole population, while considering and accessing different vaccine sources and continuing to research and develop domestically-made vaccines so that the vaccines can be put into use in 2022, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has directed.

Health Nearly 38,000 people vaccinated against COVID-19 As of 16:00 on March 23, Vietnam had administered the COVID-19 vaccine to 37,911 people who are frontline medical workers, and members of community-based anti-COVID-19 groups and steering committees for COVID-19 prevention and control.