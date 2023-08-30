In the peace and quiet of Bang Pagoda, only the sound of chanting fills the air. Listeners, from the elderly to young children, are immersed in a range of emotions. They understand more and appreciate the grace of their mother and father.

At Kim Son Lac Hong Pagoda in Hoa Binh province, the Vu Lan Festival takes place amid a host of activities. Thousands of Buddhists can once again calm their hearts, shed tears, and remember the virtues of their parents and ancestors.

All Buddhists wear a rose on their shirt. Those who still have parents wear red roses, while white roses are worn by those who have lost their parents.

Over thousands of years, Vu Lan has been a ceremony of great significance in the spiritual lives of Vietnamese people. Vu Lan is like a reminder to children to love and respect their parents more and be worthy of their love and sacrifice./.

