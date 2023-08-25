A performance at the show (Photo: VNA)

A view of the stage from above (Photo: VNA)

An art programme took place at the Hanoi Opera House on August 24 evening in celebration of the Vu Lan festival – a Buddhist tradition and a cultural activity aimed at honouring and showing gratitude to parents, and those who died for the peace of life.In his remarks at the event, Most Venerable Thich Gia Quang, Vice President of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS)’s Executive Council, stated that nowadays, the festival is not only a purely sacred religious day but also an occasion of profound significance for compassion, directing each person back to the roots of the nation and ancestors.He said the art programme is a respectful tribute from the younger generations, offering homage to the spirits of those who have passed away and to the previous generations who have contributed to the birth, nurturing, development, and protection of the country.At the event, the organising committee presented gifts to some heroic Vietnamese mothers, war invalids and veterans, and revolutionary contributors.The festival falls annually on the 15th day of the seventh month in the lunar calendar.The origin of the festival is explained by the legend of Maudgalyayana (known as Muc Kien Lien in Vietnam), a chief disciple of Sakyamuni Buddha, who was unable to alleviate the suffering of his mother in the realm of hungry ghosts.He was told that the only way to deliver his mother from the pains of suffering is to rely upon the strength of monastics of all directions in their cultivation of meritorious virtues.The merits could liberate the deceased from the three suffering realms and allow them to enjoy a life of abundance, good fortune and longevity. Therefore, by observing the practice, all Buddhists can deliver their parents from the miseries of the three suffering realms.From this, many Buddhist countries have developed their own custom of offering food, clothing, and other items to hungry spirits in the seventh lunar month.This festival has been widely celebrated in Vietnam to express respect, love and honour towards parents./.