VUFO President Phan Anh Son (R) presents the insignia to Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Sengphet Houngboungnuang (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) Phan Anh Son presented an insignia "For Peace and Friendship among Nations" to Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Sengphet Houngboungnuang in honour of his contributions to strengthening and enhancing Vietnam-Laos special solidarity at a ceremony in Hanoi on September 28.

Speaking at the event, Son attributed the significant development of Vietnam-Laos ties and people-to-people exchanges over the past four years to contributions of the Lao Ambassador as well the active and effective support of the Lao Embassy in Vietnam.

He expressed his belief that in any future position, the Lao diplomat will continue making positive contributions to people-to-people diplomatic activities between Laos and Vietnam, thus further deepening the bilateral great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation.

Sengphet, for his part, pledged that when returning home, he will continue with efforts to contribute to and nurture the special and unique relationship between Vietnam and Laos.

The two countries have enjoyed fruitful cooperation in all fields over the past years. Two-way trade hit 823 million USD in the first half of 2023, up 20.6% year on year.

Last year, the two nations celebrated the Vietnam-Laos, Laos-Vietnam Solidarity and Friendship Year, the 60th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties and the 45th anniversary of the signing of the Vietnam-Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation./.