VUFO President Nguyen Phuong Nga (R) receives donations at the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) and its trade union called on its officials and employees to give at least one-month pay to Vietnam’s COVID-19 prevention and control fund during a launch ceremony in Hanoi on June 2.

The activity was in response to the appeal of the State President, Prime Minister and Presidium of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee.

On the occasion, VUFO also expressed wish to receive material and spiritual support from its chapters, international friends and partners in the fight against the pandemic in the country.

Speaking at the event, Chairwoman of the VUFO trade union Nguyen Thi Thu Giang said donations to the fund are being used to buy vaccines, ventilators and medical supplies in support of patients and those directly involved in the combat.

Proceeds at the event were initially estimated at over 100 million VND (4,300 USD).

The drive will last till June 6, with donations in cash and kind being presented to the VFF Central Committee./.