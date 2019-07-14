Under a newly adjusted master plan, Vung Tau city will be divided into seven areas, each with a different role in the development of Ba Ria- Vung Tau province (Photo: VNA)

Ba Ria-Vung Tau (VNA) - The People's Committee of Vung Tau city has adjusted a master plan for the city that was initially approved by the Prime Minister in May.

Under the adjusted plan, by 2035, Vung Tau will become a centre of tourism, trade, aquatic production, logistics, and oil exploitation, and become a key economic region in the south and Ba Ria-Vung Tau province.

Le Tan Quoc, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, said the adjusted plan would be the initial step in the city's development.

Under the new plan, the city will be divided into seven areas, each with a different role in the development of the province.



The seven areas include a 4,100ha section of Long Son Island which will become a national oil and gas industry centre and supporting industry centre.



One area will be Go Gang Island, which will have an airport and eco-urban area, while another will be Bac Phuoc Thang area with a population of 35,000.



The current Sao Mai- Ben Dinh port will be expanded and upgraded, and another area, the central urban area of the city, will be embellished and rebuilt.



The area located in the north of the city will become a new administrative centre for the city, while the Chi Linh- Cua Lap coastal area will be developed into a resort and amusement area.



For the Front Beach area, the city will restrict large-scale projects to protect the natural landscape.



Nguyen Lap, Chairman of the Vung Tau City People’s Committee, said the city authority would publicise the adjusted plan so that people will not make unwise or illegal purchases of land.



The city will also review and adjust zoning plans and other detailed plans to match the master plan, and devise regulations for planning management.



The city also plans to build an expressway and railway from Bien Hoa city to Vung Tau city and upgrade National Route No.51, which connects HCM City and neighbouring provinces.



The city expects to have a population of 500,000 by 2025 and 650,000 by 2035.-VNA