Hanoi (VNA) – The “Million steps of kindness” walk campaign held by the Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRC) and the Vietnam Youth Federation to call on the community to engage in physical activities to raise donations to the needy, has surpassed its goal, even 13 days earlier than the schedule.

The campaign, held in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7, 1954- 2024) and the Hanoi’s Liberation Day (October 10, 1954-2024), it was scheduled to last for 56 days, from February 25 to April 22 as it represented 56-day historic campaign of the Dien Bien Phu Victory that “resounded across the five continents and shook the globe”.

Initially, the campaign aimed to attract 70,000 people to walk and jog for a total distance of 700,000km and record their results via the app of V-Race.

So far, 78,500 people have joined walking and jogging for 1,698,000km, raising more than 7 billion VND (284,000 USD) to build seven kitchens for semi-boarding students in mountainous areas, provided sustainable livelihoods to 70 low-income families, essential goods for 700 disadvantaged households, nutrition advice and assistance to 7,000 children from poor families, and free health examination and treatment to 7,000 people in disadvantaged circumstances in the northern mountainous provinces of Dien Bien, Son La, and Thai Nguyen.

VRC President Bui Thi Hoa said the “Million steps of kindness” campaign marks the start of a humanitarian journey nationwide appealing to people of all ages and from all social strata to engage in good deeds for the sake of the community.

She added that the participation by each person is not only a physical act for their health but also a demonstration of the continuation of the traditional kindness and heroism passed down from former generations.

She also asked individuals and organisations to continue support for the programme until April 22./.