The weather during Spring makes it the ideal time to explore the mountainous areas of Vietnam’s northwest, Wanderlust wrote. Stable temperatures, low humidity, and little rain are perfect for tourists visiting villages around Sa Pa or Mai Chau.



Sa Pa has long been attractive to those who love to explore mountainous regions. The famed trails leading to Giang Ta or Lo Chai villages are dotted with terraced fields stretching into the distance during the Spring.



To the southwest of Hanoi, Mai Chau Valley is rated by Wanderlust as another great choice for long-distance picnics. Visitors can also stay in traditional stilt houses and enjoy local food specialties. Hiking through the entire valley can take up to a week./.

VNA