Chairman of the Binh Duong People’s Committee Tran Thanh Liem (R) and Sudipto Sarkar, WB Water Sector Practice Leader for the East Asia and Pacific region, at the working session on January 17 (Photo: VNA)

– Representatives of the World Bank (WB) had a working session with authorities of southern Binh Duong province on January 17 to discuss WB-funded projects and local infrastructure investment demand.Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Thanh Liem appreciated the capital the WB has given to Binh Duong to carry out household wastewater treatment and water drainage projects. These projects have considerably helped with local urban development, solving environmental pollution and improving people’s living conditions.He called for more capital support from the WB for environmental projects, including building a wastewater treatment plant for northern localities, upgrading wastewater treatment factories and collection systems in southern areas, and carrying out urban water drainage projects.Sudipto Sarkar, WB Water Sector Practice Leader for the East Asia and Pacific region, spoke highly of the outcomes of WB-funded projects in Binh Duong, especially those related to the water environment.He affirmed that the WB will continue considering loan provision for local projects between 2021 and 2025.Regarding the Di An wastewater treatment factory project, he asked the local administration to complete investment procedures to disburse the backup capital of 10 million USD before December 2019.This factory is among many water environmental projects financed through WB loans. It became operational in late 2018 and had a total investment of over 115.23 million USD, including a 92 million-USD loan of the WB.The project collects rainwater and household wastewater in five wards in Di An town, benefiting about 40,000 residents. It is also expected to help ensure water quality of the Dong Nai River system that supplies water for over 12 million people in Binh Duong and nearby Dong Nai province and Ho Chi Minh City.-VNA