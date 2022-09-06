Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho (VNA) – The Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Dutch Embassy in Vietnam held a webinar on sustainable agriculture transformation in the Mekong Delta on September 6.



The Mekong Delta contributes 32% of the agriculture sector’s gross domestic product (GDP). It accounts for half of the country’s rice output, 65% of aquatic products, 70% of fruit, 95% of rice for export and 60% of fish for export. It also provides input materials for industrialisation and modernisation.



A number of policies have been issued to develop agriculture and rural areas, but the region still faces difficulties related to climate change, water security, massive migration, fierce competition for farm produce exports, and poor transport infrastructure.



Dutch expert Peter Smeets suggested the region should study drought-resistant plant varieties, prevent riverbank and coastal erosion, establish biodiversity corridors, and improve climate change adaptation capacity for cooperatives.



Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Tran Thanh Nam said the ministry has agreed to step up agricultural restructuring in combination with ecological tourism and processing industries to effectively and sustainably utilise natural resources, while improving regional connectivity.



Further attention will be paid to promoting synchronous mechanisation from infrastructure to training and enhancing the value of agricultural products.



He also called for developing more logistics, processing and consumption centres in the region./.