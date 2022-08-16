At the opening ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A week introducing and popularising One Commune, One Product (OCOP) products, fruits and farm produce was launched in Hanoi on August 16.



Speaking at the opening ceremony, Acting Director of the municipal Department of Industry and Trade Tran Thi Phuong Lan said via the event, she hopes more firms and cooperatives will have new customers and agents in Hanoi, contributing to stimulating demand and economic growth of the city.



Over 60 businesses and cooperatives join the event with 100 stalls showcasing products of clear origin from Hanoi and 20 provinces such as Hai Duong, Hung Yen, Lam Dong, Dac Nong, Quang Ngai, Quang Ninh, Lao Cai, Quang Nam, Phu Yen, Nghe An, Bac Giang, Son La and Can Tho.



Over the past years, Hanoi has worked closely with cities and provinces to effectively carry out OCOP programmes. The department also helped bring OCOP products to distribution channels, supermarkets, food chains and OCOP points-of-sale, contributing to raising the city’s retail revenue and the campaign “Vietnamese prioritise Vietnamese goods”.



Many localities also effectively held connectivity activities to boost export and developed intensive farming areas with high economic efficiency.



The event will last till August 20./.