Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese welcomes Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. (Photo: VNA)

Melbourne (VNA) – Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his fiancee chaired an official welcome ceremony in Melbourne on March 5 afternoon (local time) for heads of delegations to the ASEAN - Australia Special Summit that marks the 50th anniversary of the ASEAN - Australia dialogue relations.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his spouse Le Thi Bich Tran joined the Sultan of Brunei, the Presidents of the Philippines and Indonesia and their spouses, the Prime Ministers of Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Laos, Cambodia, Timor Leste and their spouses, and the Secretary-General of ASEAN at the ceremony.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Secretary-General of ASEAN Kao Kim Hourn and heads of delegations to the Australia-ASEAN Special Summit. (Photo: VNA)

Welcoming the heads of delegations to the summit with traditional rites and cultural and artistic performances of Australia, PM Albanese highly appreciated Australia's relations with ASEAN countries and hoped that after the summit, the Australia – ASEAN relations will be promoted and strengthened with new momentum and content.

For the last 50 years, ASEAN - Australia relations have developed very well with increased political trust and effective cooperation in all fields including trade, economics, culture, and society, he said, noting that Australia is one of the Comprehensive Strategic Partners with practical and effective cooperation with members of ASEAN.

The ASEAN - Australia Special Summit commemorating 50 years of ASEAN-Australia relations is held from March 5-6 in Melbourne, Australia with the theme “A Partnership for the Future”.

Within the framework of the summit, PM Chinh will attend main sessions and engage in several important activities. Chinh and leaders of ASEAN countries and Australia will discuss and propose visions, directions, and specific measures to expand their cooperation in the coming time.

Later the same day, Chinh and his spouse attended a banquet hosted by the Australian PM and his fiancee to welcome the heads of delegations and their spouses to the summit./.