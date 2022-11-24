President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (L) hosts an official welcome ceremony for his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Kaguta Museveni (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 24 morning hosted an official welcome ceremony for his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Kaguta Museveni who is now on an official visit to Vietnam.



Following the ceremony, host and guest held talks.





Participants at the talks (Photo: VNA)

The visit, the first by a head of State between Vietnam and Uganda, is taking place in the context of the two countries looking towards the 50th founding anniversary of their diplomatic ties (1973 - 2023).



It aims to further promote the bilateral relations, review multi-faceted cooperation, and set out specific measures to raise the efficiency of collaboration between the two countries in the coming time.





President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Kaguta Museveni witness the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on information and communication cooperation between the two nations (Photo: VNA)

The visit is expected to open up more cooperation opportunities between the Southeast Asian and the African nations in the future.



During his stay, the President of the Republic of Uganda will pay a courtesy visit to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, meet Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, have working sessions with representatives of FPT Group and the Vietnam Academy of Agricultural Sciences, and attend the Vietnam – Uganda Business Forum./.