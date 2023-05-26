Culture - Sports US supports Vietnam in preserving Nguyen Dynasty woodblocks The State Archives and Records Administration on May 25 held a ceremony to announce the completion of a project on preserving Nguyen Dynasty woodblocks (moc ban), a UNESCO-recognised documentary heritage item, at the National Archives Centre IV in the Central Highland province of Lam Dong.

Culture - Sports Exhibition marks 50th anniversary of Vietnam – Italy diplomatic ties The Italian Embassy in Hanoi and the Hanoi Museum on May 25 opened an exhibition “Created in Italy - An aptitude for the impossible” on the occasion of the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Italy.