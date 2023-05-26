Whale worshipping festival held in Ha Tinh province
The Nhuong Ban Whale Worshipping Festival, a national intangible cultural heritage, was held in Cam Nhuong commune, Cam Xuyen district, the central province of Ha Tinh on May 26.
The festival is said to have been organised since the founding of Nhuong Ban village under the Tran Dynasty (1225–1400).
However, based on the conferment documents left, the festival dates back to the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945). Currently, in Ngu Ong Temple, there are still three of such conferment documents.
The recognition of the festival as a national intangible cultural heritage is a foundation for the locality to continue preserving and promoting the value of the festival.
Many cultural and sport activities such as tug of war, volleyball and boat rowing were held in Cam Nhuong commune on this occasion, attracting a large number of local people and visitors./.