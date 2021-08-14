What are purposes of Vietnamese internet users?
Many Vietnamese surf the internet to get daily news.
VNA
VNA
internet users purposes getting news movies music e-commerce white book Vietnam News Agency Vietnamplus
You should also see
InfographicVietnam-Laos special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his spouse Tran Nguyet Thu are paying an official friendship visit to Laos from Aug.9-10 at the invitation of General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith.
See more
InfographicEnsuring safety for children in the Internet
In order to protect children from risks in the internet, parents should pay close attention to their children's activities online.
InfographicMobile-money piloted within two years
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved the pilot application of 'mobile money', which allows the use of mobile phone credit to pay for small-value goods and services.
InfographicVietnam’s potential for solar energy development
Vietnam is blessed with excellent sunshine throughout the year, providing it with a huge potential for developing solar power.
Infographic10 business, tech trends in 2021
The acute respiratory disease caused by SARS Cov-2 (COVID-19) has created changes in consumer preferences as well as business models and technology.
InfographicInformation & communications sector continues to boom in 2020
Information & communications sector continues to boom in 2020