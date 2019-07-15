Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the meeting in Hanoi on July 15 (Photo: VNA)

– Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue has asked the Ministry of Planning and Investment and the Vietnam Cooperative Alliance (VCA) to compile a “white book” on the country’s collective economy and cooperatives.He made the request at a meeting in Hanoi on July 15 that focused on preparations for the review of 15 years of the Party Central Committee’s Resolution 13-NQ/TW on collective economy; five years of the committee’s Resolution 30-NQ/TW and the Government’s Decree 118/2014/ND-CP on the reorganisation, reform and improvement of agro-forestry companies; and 10 years of the new-style rural area building in 2019.Hue said the three contents have different objectives but are strongly connected with one another in developing agro-forestry economy and rural and mountainous areas. The review will greatly help with compiling documents to be submitted to the Party Central Committee and the 13th National Party Congress slated for early 2021.More than 50 percent of all communes nationwide will have been recognised as new-style rural areas by the end of 2019, one year ahead of the deadline set in the resolution of the 12th National Party Congress.The Deputy PM asked relevant ministries, sectors and localities to make thorough review of this work, especially of new-style rural role models and efforts at village level.Meanwhile, there are over 14,700 cooperatives nationwide at present, compared to the target of 15,000 in 2020, and more than 50 percent of them have operated effectively, the Deputy PM said, considering this a great stride.He requested the parties concerned to clarify the model, legality and mechanisms for cooperatives to set up subordinate businesses, and to devise solutions to addressing problems of old-style cooperatives.At the meeting, Hue also asked ministries and sectors to thoroughly assess the equitisation of State-owned agro-forestry companies and build policies for and estimate the cost of medium-term public investment in such firms in the 2021-2025 period.-VNA