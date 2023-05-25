Health Vietnam sees great opportunity to access mRNA vaccine production technology: UNDP official Vietnam is seeing a great opportunity to access the mRNA technology for vaccine production, said Patrick Haverman, UNDP Deputy Resident Representative in Vietnam, at a workshop held by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Health Strategy and Policy Institute (HSPI) under the Ministry of Health in Hanoi on May 22.

Health Phase 2 of TB control programme along Vietnam-Cambodia border begins The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) has launched the second phase of its “Cross-border Tuberculosis control along the Vietnam and Cambodia border” project in partnership with Vietnam’s National Tuberculosis Control Programme and National Lung Hospital and Cambodia’s National Centre for Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control.

Health Free COVID-19 vaccination continues this year: ministry People will continue benefiting from free COVID-19 vaccinations in 2023, and funding will come from the state budget, the COVID-19 Vaccine Fund, with sponsorship from domestic and foreign organisations and individuals, along with other legal sources.