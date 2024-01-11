Police of southern Binh Phuoc province's Binh Long town hand over several wild animals to the Management Board of Bu Gia Map National Park. (Photo: VNA)

Binh Phuoc (VNA) – Police of southern Binh Phuoc province's Binh Long town said on January 11 that they had handed over several wild animals to the Management Board of Bu Gia Map National Park, the southern province of Binh Phuoc.



The animals are ten birds weighing 1kg each, a 1.8kg snake and a 3.2kg pangolin.



Previous the local police force discovered and arrested a subject who was illegally transporting the wild animals on National Highway No.13 in Thanh Phu commune, Binh Long town.



The Bu Gia Map National Park will nurture and care for the animals before releasing them back to nature in accordance with regulations.



Covering an area of over 25,601 ha, the Bu Gia Map National Park is home to 832 species, including 106 mammal species, 248 bird species, 59 reptile species, 28 amphibian species, 342 insect species and 49 fish species./.