Culture - Sports Thuy Xuan incense making village – quintessence of Vietnam Located 7km from Hue city to the South West, Thuy Xuan village is known for making incense for hundreds of years. It is not only the infamous traditional craft village of the central province but also a tourism hotspot for tourists.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese goalkeeper tops clean sheet list among ASEAN leagues Tran Nguyen Manh of Viettel FC is the leading goalkeeper in terms of having the most clean sheets in domestic leagues throughout ASEAN during 2020, according to statistics compiled by ASEAN Football.

Culture - Sports Hanoi to revitalise traditional Tet space in Old Quarter A wide range of cultural activities will take place throughout Hanoi’s Old Quarter from February 6, or the 25th day of the 12th lunar month, as part of celebrations for Tet (Lunar New Year).