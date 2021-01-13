Winners of 2020 Golden Ball award announced
Forward and captain Nguyen Van Quyet of Hanoi FC and striker Cu Thi Huynh Nhu of HCM City Club won the Golden Ball awards for player of the year during an awards ceremony held in HCM City on January 12.
Forward and captain Nguyen Van Quyet (L) of Hanoi FC and striker Cu Thi Huynh Nhu of HCM City Club win the Golden Ball awards for player of the year (Photo: VNA)
Quyet won the first Golden Ball award of his career for his major contribution to Hanoi FC’s achievements in coming second at the 2020 V.League, and winning at the year’s National Cup as well as the recent National Football Super Cup.
In the men’s category, two defenders of Viettel, Bui Tien Dung and Que Ngoc Hai, finished runner-up and third.
Meanwhile, Nhu won the women's golden ball award for the two consecutive years, followed by Pham Hai Yen of Hanoi FC and goalie Tran Thi Kim Thanh, Nhu’s teammate at HCM City Club.
The Golden Ball Award in futsal went to Nguyen Minh Tri of Thai Son Nam FC, which triumphed at both the 2020 National Futsal Championship and the National Futsal Cup.
Hanoi FC’s Bui Hoang Viet Anh was named the best young male player of the year and Ngan Thi Van Su of the Hanoi FC picked up the prize in the female category.
The best foreign player award went to Bruno Cantanhede, who was among the key players of the 2020 V.League champions Viettel.
The Vietnamese Golden Ball award was introduced in 1995 by the Sai Gon Giai Phong (Liberated Saigon) newspaper with coaches, experts and journalists voting for the best players./.