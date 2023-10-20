The Agency of Foreign Trade reported that, the export value of wood and wood products reached about 1.2 billion USD last month, down 7% from August, but up 6.7% against the same period last year.

The agency raised a bullish outlook for the sector in the last months based on the positive developments of the housing market, and the increasing demand for interior design for the new year.

The Handicraft and Wood Industry Association of Ho Chi Minh City said that, the industry has seen signs of improvements since May, and forecast that the revenue will hit about 14-14.5 billion USD in the year.

Many companies, such as D’Furni JSC, Gia Nhien Co., Ltd, revealed that, their order books are full until the first quarter of 2024.

However, high input costs have remained a headache for many businesses, leading to no significant improvements in revenue. Besides, the ongoing conflicts with no signs of cooling down have also impacted the recovery of the industry./.

VNA