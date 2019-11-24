Work commences on Quang Tri 1 thermal power plant
A ground-breaking ceremony has been held to kick off construction of the 1,320-megawatt Quang Tri 1 thermal power plant, located in the central province of Quang Tri.
At the ground-breaking ceremony (Photo: VOV)
The project is undertaken by Thailand’s EGAT International Company Limited under a build-operate-transfer contract.
The coal-fired plant using supercritical technology will have two turbines, with a capacity of 660 megawatts each.
It is expected to generate 7,200 billion kWh of electricity and pre-tax revenue of 12.5 trillion VND (over 538 million USD) per year.
With a total investment of 55.093 trillion VND (2.37 billion USD), the Quang Tri 1 power plant is the largest project ever invested in Quang Tri province.
On the occasion, the Quang Tri Economic Zone Management inaugurated a 23.5-kilometre road connecting the Quang Tri Southeastern Industrial Park with Cua Viet Port, which was built at a cost of 700 billion VND (30.2 million USD)./.