Business Central bank to lower foreign ownership in payment intermediaries The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) plans to lower the foreign ownership rate in the payment intermediary service sector to 49 percent instead of leaving it unrestricted to avoid manipulation by foreign investors in the field.

Business Creating favourable business environment for logistics activities It is necessary to improve the legal framework and create a healthy and open business environment for logistics activities to boost the sustainable development of Vietnam’s logistics sector, Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue has said.

Business Firms advised to focus on brand building via online channels Vietnamese businesses need to focus on brand building and usage of online channels rather than cheap prices, experts said at a conference in Ho Chi Minh City on November 22.